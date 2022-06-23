Worksop charity carpark could be turned into new health and wellbeing hub close to Bassetlaw Hospital

The applicant wants to convert the carpark in Plantation Hill, off Kilton Hill, and close to Bassetlaw Hospital, into the new base – which would be used by a number of private holistic, medical and related practitioners who would rent treatment rooms in the new building.

A design and access statement issued on behalf of developers states that the land, formerly the Horse Shoe pub, has been used as a pay and display carpark since 2018 – with revenue currently going to Bluebell Woods hospice.

However, since it opened, the carpark has remained under-used by residents and is not required as overspill parking for the nearby hospital, the report states.

Plantation Hill

"Despite it’s charitable intentions and aim to serve the hospital as an overspill car park as well as adjacent shops, the carpark remains mostly under-used,” the report states.

"This is most likely due to the fact that the area is well served by public transport and many residents choose to travel to their local amenities by foot.

"There are also free on street parking alternatives around the area. This financial overview forces the appellant to look at a more sustainable alternative use for the site.

"It must also be noted that the car park is unsecured at all times, therefore offers 24/7 car parking. Again, this has made no difference to its usage.”

It continues: “The outline proposal is for the erection of a new health and wellbeing facility for professional practitioners to deliver the highest quality services and treatments for mind, body and wellness.

"Services will be delivered privately on site. Individual practitioners will be able to rent workspace in the form of clinics, treatment and consultation rooms and studios.

"There will also be ancillary uses on site including a café, pharmacy and a health food shop. However, these details are yet to be discussed with potential operators.”

The proposal also includes off-street parking for around 20 cars.

An application to turn the carpark into housing was turned down in 2020.