Worksop care home still 'requires improvement' after latest inspection by Government watchdog

A Worksop care home has been rated as ‘requires improvement’ by Government watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Jubilee Court Nursing Home, on Gateford Road, provides nursing care, personal care and support to older and younger adults.

At the time of the inspection back in July, the service was supporting 78 people with their personal care needs.

The home was also rated as ‘requires improvement’ on its previous inspection and this latest assessment focused on two key questions – safe and well-led.

The CQC said: “The purpose of the assessment was to check if the provider had met the requirements of the warning notice previously served in relation to good governance and their action plan in relation to safe care and treatment.

"This assessment was unannounced which means the provider was not told an assessment was going to be starting beforehand.

"At the last assessment, the provider was in breach of legal regulations in relation to safe care and treatment and good governance.

"Some improvements were found at this assessment.

"However, not enough improvements had been made, and we found a continued breach in relation to good governance.”

Inspectors said the home rated ‘good’ in the caring and responsive assessment categories, but was still only ‘requires improvement’ for the safe, effective and well-led categories, leading to the overall rating remaining unchanged at ‘requires improvement’

In their report, inspectors said: “Safety risks to people were not always managed well.

"Care plans and/or risk assessments were in place for people’s health care needs.

"However, we found staff did not always follow the plans.

"Improvements to medicines management had been made – however, we found processes had not always been followed by staff.

"Medicine audits completed by managers failed to identify the concerns which could have put people at risk of harm.

"The provider had not ensured all reportable safeguarding incidents were reported to CQC or/and the local authority safeguarding team.

"There were processes or systems in place when incidents had occurred to investigate them to find the root cause and prevent re-occurrence.

"However, the provider did not always ensure the findings from the investigations had always been put into place.

"Systems and processes had been implemented to provide an oversight of the service but these were not always effective as they had not identified the risks and concerns we found during our visit.

"There was clear governance, management, and accountability arrangements.

"Improvements had been made to obtains people’s and relatives feedback to drive improvements.

"Communication methods had been implemented such as a newsletter to keep people informed of changes.

"Changes to staff training had been made and some courses were followed up with observational checks to ensure staff were providing care in line with their training and to the providers standards.

"Staff felt supported and treated fairly by the management team.

“We have asked the provider for an action plan in response to the concerns found at this assessment.”

In a statement, the home said: "We acknowledge the recent CQC inspection rating and take the findings very seriously.

"While we are disappointed with the overall outcome, we appreciate the constructive feedback provided.

"Our top priority is always the safety, wellbeing, and care of our residents, and we are fully committed to making the necessary improvements.

"We are striving to keep up with new expectations and focusses.

“Since the inspection, we have already begun implementing a robust action plan, including improvements to medicines management, an enhanced staff training programme and improved communication methods.

"We are working closely with the CQC and local health partners to ensure rapid and sustained progress.

“We were pleased that the inspection also recognised that staff felt supported and treated fairly by the management team which is crucial for workforce stability and overall quality of care.

“We remain fully committed to delivering the high-quality care our community expects and deserves, and we will keep residents, families, and stakeholders informed throughout this journey of improvement."