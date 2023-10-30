Worksop care home rated ‘good’ following Care Quality Commission inspection

A Worksop care home has been rated as ‘good’ in all areas following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Corner House, at Welbeck Street, in Whitwell, near Worksop, was found to be safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led when an inspector visited in September.

The residential care home looks after people with learning disabilities and autism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the visit, the CQC inspector spoke with people who live in the home, staff, and relatives. They also inspected records and staff files.

The Corner House in Whitwell

The inspector found that residents are well supported, and the care home staff team was well established.

One resident told the inspector they particularly enjoyed theme nights when they try food from different countries and take part in games or activities linked to that country.

A relative who was interviewed said, “the staff are absolutely amazing and I cannot fault them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report concluded that Corner House was well-led and safe.

Lyndsey Purdie, Regional Manager at Milewood Healthcare, which runs the care home, said: “The warmth and friendly atmosphere at Corner House is plain to see.

“We’re very pleased the CQC has recognised this and has rated the home as Good in all areas. The staff who work at Corner House have created a safe and inclusive community and we always try to see care from the residents’ perspective.”