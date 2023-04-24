Autumn Grange Nursing Home in Linden Road, Cresswell has received a ‘good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission, winning the seal of approval from the national care home regulator.

The CQC inspectors rated the home ‘good’ overall after rating it as ‘good’ across its five criteria, deciding that it was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Staff at the home have turned things around following the last inspection in August 2019 when the facility was said to ‘require improvement’.

Autumn Grange Care Home

Jacki Perry, Operations Manager at the home said: “We are very pleased with the outcome of the CQC report, confirming Autumn Grange as a good Service, in all five standards, which of course we have always known and is an accolade to Michelle Whitehead (Registered Manager) and her dedicated team of nurses, carers, activities and hotel services personnel, working tirelessly to ensure the best care possible for all our lovely residents.

"This excellent report from CQC is not only a snapshot of their findings on the day but is based on ‘intelligence’ gained about Autumn Grange over the last few years, which makes us even more proud of everyone involved with the home. We have lots of plans for the future to ensure Autumn Grange, and all Monarch Healthcare services, continue to provide what our clients need and want for themselves and their loved ones.”

The report said: “People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.”

Inspectors also praised staff and safeguarding measures in place at the home.

The report said: “Systems were in place to protect people from the risk of abuse. Risks to people were identified and appropriate measures were in place to minimise the risk of avoidable harm. Staff understood safeguarding procedures and how to raise a concern. There were enough staff to support people safely and people's needs were met.”

At the last inspection in 2019 the CQC recommended that staff at the home considered guidance in relation to falls management and review people's mealtime experience.

The latest report said: “At this inspection we found the provider had acted on recommendations.”

The report follows an inspection at the home on March 28.

During the inspection CQC investigators spoke with eight staff members including the registered manager and quality assurance manager, spoke with two people who use the service, three relatives of people who used the service and one healthcare professional.

Inspectors also reviewed a range of records as part of the visit.

The report said: “We will continue to monitor information we receive about the service, which will help inform when we next inspect.”