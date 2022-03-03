The CQC inspectors rated the home ‘good’ overall after rating it as ‘good’ across its five criteria, deciding that it was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The report commended the staff at Greenacres Grange, stating ‘people were supported by staff who had received the necessary training to provide safe care’.

The inspectors also observed that people were ‘treated with kindness and compassion’ by the care staff and that residents’ dignity and privacy was ‘maintained’.

Manager Anita Cooper (right) pictured with staff at Greenacres Grange care home in Wingfield Avenue.

The report praised the range of activities provided, and one relative said their loved one especially enjoys the music and bingo and that they are “very happy at Greenacres".

The report recognised that the home manager had developed a ‘positive culture within the service’.

Anita Cooper, manager of Greenacres Grange, said “We are absolutely delighted to have been rated ‘good’, particularly after what has been a really challenging time for all care providers.

“This is a testament to our staff who have worked so hard to deliver the best care to our clients.”