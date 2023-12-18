A Worksop-based kidney disease charity has been awarded a grant of £2,500 to help fund the support of kidney patients, their carers, and their families.

Maximus Foundation UK, the not-for-profit arm of Maximus, has awarded the grant to the National Kidney Federation that works across the country to support anyone that has been affected by kidney disease, helping them to lead a fulfilling life.

Pete Revell, Head of Marketing and Fundraising at the National Kidney Federation, said: “The National Kidney Federation is deeply committed to enhancing the wellbeing of kidney patients, and Maximus Foundation's support is instrumental in helping us fulfil this mission. The grant from Maximus Foundation will help us provide free educational leaflets to patients at renal units and help fund our invaluable free phone service - resources which are essential to providing information and assistance to people navigating the challenges of kidney-related health issues.”

The National Kidney Federation will use the grant to provide free educational leaflets on how to live with kidney disease and will also contribute to the running costs of the helpline, ensuring it remains open and accessible for those who need it.

The National Kidney Federation, is there to support the estimated 3.5 million patients in the UK, providing the only free-to-call helpline for kidney patients and their families in the country.

The helpline can provide support on living with chronic kidney disease to dialysis information, to information on benefits for carers.

The donation forms part of the Foundation’s latest round of dedicated fundraising to help local charities nationwide.

The grant was awarded via a virtual cheque presentation by a Maximus Foundation trustee. Maximus Foundation UK has awarded grant beneficiaries totalling £585,000 since 2015.