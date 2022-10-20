The work is being carried out in advance of future developments as Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, aims to update and expand the site’s emergency department in spring 2023.

The main hospital building dates back to 1976, with blocks 47 and 43 – mental health facilities and theatres respectively – built with what is known as reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete.

It was considered a revolutionary new building material at the time, with RAAC panels were installed as a lightweight roofing solution.

Work is taking place on the roof at Worksop's Bassetlaw Hospital.

However, recent issues have arisen in parts of the country leading to a national programme of replacement.

The panels at Bassetlaw Hospital are ‘in very good condition’, but are to be replaced as part of the national initiative, with the trust awarded £15.944 million to replace them by the end of March.

Andy White, trust head of capital projects, said: “There will be substantial works ongoing at Bassetlaw Hospital for the next six or so months as we remove RAAC panels from our buildings and we apologise in advance for any inconvenience.

He said the trust had worked hard to ‘ensure minimal impact to visitors and patients’, but said: “Nonetheless some disturbance is unavoidable, so we thank you for your patience as we carry out this work.

“The work is due to be completed by March/April 2023.”

The works require theatres to be relocated into three temporary modular units, which will be placed in the existing car park outside Clinical Therapies, with a link corridor to the main building.

To enable access the site’s roof and store materials, the construction team will also take over the visitor car park at the front of the main entrance of the hospital, with a new car park being constructed at the north of the hospital site to compensate for the loss of visitors’ parking at the main entrance.

The trust is planning to create an ‘emergency village’ at the hospital. The development will increase the size of the emergency department and provide more accessible same-day services, including 24-hour emergency paediatric services.