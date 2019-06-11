Women are ‘breastie friends’ at event to raise cancer awareness

A charity ball at Bawtry Hall has raised more than £3,000 for Cancer Research UK and Firefly, a Doncaster-based charity providing support and free transport to local cancer patients,

The screening team from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) was invited to the ‘girls-only’ event to talk to the guests about the importance of being breast aware.

The team demonstrated how to correctly examine breasts and also spot the signs and symptoms of the illness, handing out lots of useful literature for the ladies to take away.

The event was attended by more than 200 individuals who all came together with the aim of raising as much money as possible for the benefit of Cancer Research.

The evening included a DJ set by Debbie Mac from Hallam FM and a spectacular firework display.

The event, called ‘bring your breastie’, was the brainchild of Sarah Mullen and was launched in 2018.

So far, it has raised more than £12,500.

Sarah said: “My husband and I started the fund raise last year and have seen it go from strength to strength.

“Thank you so much to the team from DBTH for supporting our event and showing our guests how to be ‘breast aware’.

“These events are always so much fun and lots of money is raised but we also want to highlight the importance of self-examination and breast screening.“

As well as checking your breasts and knowing what symptoms to look out for, the screening team also spoke to the guests about the importance of attending breast screening appointments.

Women, between the ages of 50 to 70, are invited to attend screening every three years.

Mammograms can detect breast cancers before there are any signs or symptoms and early detection offers the best chance of successful treatment and full recovery.

If you are older than 70, you can still have screening every three years but you won’t automatically be invited.

To make an appointment, talk to your GP or your local breast screening unit.

Gill Pickersgill, communications & engagement officer (NHS Screening) at the trust, said: “The earlier breast cancer is diagnosed, the better the chance of successful treatment.

“So it’s important to check your breasts regularly, looking for any changes in the appearance or feel.

“It’s also important to attend breast screening (mammogram) appointments as screening can help to find breast cancers early, when they are too small to see or feel.”