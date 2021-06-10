Will England fully reopen on 21 June? Bassetlaw areas where Covid is almost gone as unlocking date nears

There are still fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant, though.

The latest figures show one out of 14 Bassetlaw neighbourhoods still saw a drop in infections in the latest seven-day period, while eight neighbourhoods saw the infection rate remain static at zero.

Now as the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on 21 June, we reveal which neighbourhoods have seen the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 people between May 28 and June 4.

RETFORD EAST Retford East recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 28 May and 4 June.

RETFORD NORTH Retford North recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 28 May and 4 June.

WORKSOP CHEAPSIDE Worksop Cheapside recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 28 May and 4 June.

RANSKILL, EVERTON AND GRINGLEY Ranskill, Everton and Gringley recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 28 May and 4 June.