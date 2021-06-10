Will England fully reopen on 21 June? Bassetlaw areas where Covid is almost gone as unlocking date nears
The vaccine roll out is in full swing and lockdown has been gradually lifting in Bassetlaw and across England as cases and deaths dwindle.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 1:48 pm
There are still fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant, though.
The latest figures show one out of 14 Bassetlaw neighbourhoods still saw a drop in infections in the latest seven-day period, while eight neighbourhoods saw the infection rate remain static at zero.
Now as the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on 21 June, we reveal which neighbourhoods have seen the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 people between May 28 and June 4.
