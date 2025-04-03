Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Covid hospitalisations are at the ‘highest level’ of 2025.

Cases of the newest Covid variant LP.8.1 are on the rise.

LP.8.1 was first detected in July 2024 and originates from the Omicron variant.

The Covid spring booster programme has been launched in the UK offering vaccines to those who are eligible.

Covid cases are on the rise again across the UK, with cases in hospitals jumping to the highest level this year.

Latest figures reveal that there wee 1,174 patients in hospital with Covid last week, up by 11.9% on the week before and the highest number recorded since December.

Speaking about the increase, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England’s National Medical Director, said: “Despite the sunnier weather, Covid cases have jumped the highest level this year, in a sign winter is not over yet for our staff.”

The news comes as the Covid spring booster programme begins across the UK, launching for those eligible in Scotland on March 31, England and Wales on April 1 and in Northern Ireland from April 7.

There is also concern growing about a new Covid variant, LP.8.1, which now accounts for over 10% of new infections. So, what is LP.8.1, what are the symptoms and how worried should we be? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the new Covid variant?

The latest Covid variant on the rise is LP.8.1, first detected in July 2024, it originates from the Omicron variant, which saw cases spike in 2023 and 2024.

Latest data from the UKHSA revealed that between February 17 and March 2, LP.8.1 was responsible for 13.24% of positive Covid cases, with XEC still remaining the dominant variant, accounting for nearly one in five (19.12%) positive Covid infections.

LP.8.1 has mutations at six locations in its spike protein, which allows the virus to attach to our cells and make us unwell. One of these mutations, V445R, is thought to allow the variant to spread more easily.

The European Centre for Disease and Control (ECDC), have already highlighted the possible risks of LP.8.1, including it on a list of variants of interest, alongside XEC. Whilst, the World Health Organisation have classed it as a Variant Under Monitoring (VUM), with increasing prevalence detected around the world.

The WHO have currently evaluated it as having a “low” global health risk, with current Covid vaccines expected to still offer protection from the variant. WHO state: “The continued spread of this variant alone is unlikely to increase the burden on national public health systems compared to other Omicron sub-lineages.”

What are the symptoms of Covid?

There have been many different variants of Covid since the start of the pandemic as the virus continues to evolve, however, the symptoms have remained the same and can be similar to that of a cold or a flu which is why if you find yourself feeling unwell it’s important to take a Covid test.

The NHS explain that symptoms of Covid can include:

a high temperature or shivering

a new, continuous cough

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

shortness of breath

fatigue

body aches

a headache

a sore throat

a blocked or runny nose

loss of appetite

diarrhoea

feeling sick or being sick

Who is eligible for the Covid vaccine?

The Covid spring booster programme has started, with vaccines being rolled out to those who are eligible across Scotland from March 31, England and Wales from April 1 and Northern Ireland from April 7.

The scheme will run until June 17, with those eligible including:

are aged 75 or over (including those who will be 75 by June 17, 2025)

are aged six months to 74 years and have a weakened immune system because of a health condition or treatment

live in a care home for older adults

The Covid booster provides vital protection against different Covid variants and helps to reduce the risk of catching or spreading the virus, as well as helping avoid the risk of ending up in hospital if you become unwell.

You can find out more about Covid, the signs and symptoms and if you are eligible for the Covid vaccine at NHS.UK.