You’ll be sleeping like a baby 👼

Adult swaddling is the latest trend taking off on social media.

Inspired by the Japanese practise of Otonamaki, it’s also known as “adult wrapping”.

It claims to offer a calming, relaxing affect which aids with sleep.

A new sleep hygiene trend is doing the rounds on social media and this time it aims to have you sleeping like a baby - quite literally.

Adult swaddling has been around since 2015 after it first started to take off in Japan. It’s now gaining traction on social media, with content creators claiming its benefits include offering a calming, relaxing affect to aid sleep.

Here’s everything you need to know about adult swaddling, or adult wrapping and how you can try it out yourself.

Adult swaddling, is very similar to swaddling a baby. | Pexels/Maleen Fotograpia

What is adult swaddling?

Adult swaddling first took off in Japan 2015, after Japanese midwife Nobuko Watanabe developed it as a technique to help alleviate muscle stiffness and improve posture.

Named Otonamaki, which translates to “adult wrapping”, sessions usually last around 15 or 20 minutes, with the person lying or sitting on a mat or futon with your arms crossed over your chest and hugging your knees into your torso. You are then covered in a stretchy, breathable cloth with the aim to replicate the safe and comforting environment of the womb.

The practice of adult swaddling started to take off in the US in late 2020 after the Hug Sleep blanket was pitched on Shark Tank - the American version of Dragon’s Den. It’s gained further popularity on social media, with content creators sharing videos on TikTok of their favourite swaddle blankets and comparing them to weighted blankets.

What are the benefits?

The benefits of adult swaddling is reported to be tied closely to the theory of deep pressure therapy (DPT). According to Hug Sleep, this has to do with how our body takes in sensory information, with DPT helping to regulate the nervous system and offer a calming, relaxing affect which aids with sleep.

However, there is no scientific evidence as of yet that has explored the potential benefits of adult swaddling according to Healthline. In 2020, a research study did show limited evidence that suggested weighted blankets, which are also considered a form of DPT could help ease anxiety in some people.

Whilst also in 2020, a study showed that the use of pleasant deep pressure activated the same neural pathways as social touch, such as a hug or massage and was perceived as “pleasant and calming”.

How to try adult swaddling

If you want to give adult swaddling a try, you can give it a go by yourself with many of the ready-made swaddling blankets or pods available on the market, or you can try your hand at traditional swaddling or Otonamaki.

You will need a helper, start by lying down on your preferred sheet or blanket in a diamond shape, with your feet at the lower bottom corner. Pull the blanket up and tuck it between your lower legs, and lie back on the blanket with your knees bent, holding onto a corner.

Lift up your left arm and tuck it down along with the blanket and reach over with your right arm and do the same, tucking your sheet snuggly behind your back, the blanket comes across your full body.

How to try Otonamaki

If you want to try Otonamaki you will need someone to help you. Start by beginning sitting cross-legged on your sheet with your hands in your lap, remember to leave enough sheet material so that it extend past your legs and above above your head.

Have your helper lift the sheet up behind you draping it over your head and match the top right sheet corner with the bottom left sheet corner and tie the alternative corners with a knot tight enough to hold you comfortable in the sheet. Do this for all four corners and tuck in any loose fabric over your head or under your feet.

You can choose to be present in this space and gently rock yourself or ask your helper to rock you.

Have you heard of adult swaddling or seen any videos about it on social media? Would you like to try it? We’d love to hear your opinions on this latest trend, share your thoughts in the comment section.