"We hope no other family has to experience what we have" - mum of young Retford woman who took her own life

The mum of a young Retford woman who took her own life says she hopes her death will lead to lessons being learned so that “no other family has to experience what we have.”

Beth Langton, 22, died after takling her own life at her supported living accommodation on February 18, 2023. Beth, who was living at Oakwell House in Retford, had received ongoing care and treatment for her mental health from a young age and was sectioned at 17.

An inquest into her death heard poor inter-agency working between those responsible for Beth's care led to misunderstandings and a disjointed package of care. This led to Beth feeling that she was a burden to those supporting her and that they did not wish to help her, which contributed to her decision to take her own life.

Area Coroner Laurinda Bower issued a Prevention of Future Death report after the inquest, raising concerns about the continued availability of a poisonous chemical.

Beth Langton, died aged 22, after taking her own life.

Speaking for the first time after the inquest concluded, Beth's mum Shelley Macpherson said: “The coroner’s findings highlight many failings and issues in Beth’s care.

"We firmly believe that had she received the support she needed, and that we and Beth repeatedly asked for, she would still be alive today. We hope that the inquest and coroner’s conclusion lead to lessons being learned so that no other family has to experience what we have.”

Beth’s family say she is "deeply missed for her generosity, courage and extraordinary spirit, often in the face of some very difficult times".

She was "very creative and enjoyed writing poetry, reading, cooking and baking, and had a wonderful sense of humour", they added.

Beth Langton (pictured here when she was younger), died aged 22, after taking her own life.

The coroner recorded Beth's death as suicide and found found those involved in caring for Beth were aware she had a personality disorder. The agencies should have known she would be particularly sensitive to feelings of rejection and abandonment because of these failings, it was heard.

Caleb Bawdon, a solicitor in Leigh Day solicitors - which represented Beth's family at the inquest - said: “The coroner’s conclusion comes as a result of the determination of Beth’s family to highlight the issues which led to her death.

"The coroner’s findings reflect what Beth’s family sadly already knew – that she was badly let down. Despite the family’s repeated efforts to raise concerns while Beth was alive, multiple agencies and individuals failed to coordinate and put in place the support she needed.

"This meant that in early 2023 Beth found herself discharged from the local mental health team, receiving no psychological treatment or therapy, and no longer subject to any kind of one-to-one care by support workers.

"This significant reduction in support led to Beth feeling abandoned and rejected, and would not have happened had Beth and her family been listened to.”

Beth had lived in Oakwell House - a residential home for women with mental health conditions - since July 2021.

While living there, Beth also received input from a number of other bodies and agencies, including Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, Nottinghamshire County Council, and other support services.

Beth initially received 24/7 one-to-one care from support workers at Oakwell House and struggled with frequent instances of self-harm.

Leigh Day said Beth received input from a clinical psychologist, who was contracted by the facility but it was never made clear what Ms Merill's role was to Beth.

The firm said this "fluid agreement" created "significant misunderstandings" across the agencies involved in Beth’s care. The firm said Oakwell the clinical psychologistl did not have a written contract or terms of reference for her role or the support she would give to Ms Langton.

In early February 2023, Beth unilaterally stopped taking her prescribed anti depressants.

The inquest heard how staff, despite being aware of the potential for side effects with the sudden cessation of medication, failed to follow their own policy and report this development to Beth’s GP.

Following Beth’s death, examination of her mobile phone by police revealed evidence of searches for suicide and self-harm methods.