Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has named colleagues from the endocrine and stroke ward 17 and therapy assistant practitioner in Falls, Jo McQuade, as ‘Change Champions’ at the Star Awards.

The award ceremony, held this year on November 2, is an annual event where healthcare professionals come together to recognise and celebrate the amazing contributions of their colleagues.

Individuals are encouraged to nominate their peers for notable contributions in a variety of categories including ‘Rising Star’, ‘Supporting Team of the Year ‘and ‘Unsung Hero’.

As an endocrine and stroke unit, Ward 17 colleagues, alongside the support of therapy assistant practitioner in falls Jo McQuade, have been commended for their work in combatting hospital-acquired deconditioning and its impact on patient safety.

In November last year, the team launched ‘Get Up, Get Dressed, Get Moving’ project, aimed at supporting patients to become more active, independent and mobile during their hospital stay and preventing the risks of falls.

Hospital deconditioning can occur amongst patients after relatively short periods of hospitalisation due to extended periods of inactivity and bedrest.

Jo McQuade, Therapy Assistant Practitioner, shared: “I was absolutely thrilled to be nominated for the award along with my colleagues on Ward 17, and then to ultimately win it was an amazing experience. It has been an honour and privilege to have led on this very successful QI project, working with some really lovely people. I may have been a catalyst for change, but my colleagues on Ward 17 embraced this change and have continued to sustain it, achieving some fantastic results and ultimately improving patient care. Collaborative working at its very best.”

Their innovative approach resulted in 60 per cent increase in patients spending their days out of bed, contributing significantly to their overall well-being and recovery.