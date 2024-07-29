Vision for a healthier Bassetlaw takes a step forward

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Health and Wellbeing Strategy has been launched which is designed to improve the wellbeing of Bassetlaw residents, promote healthier and happier lives, community prosperity and lifelong independence.

At a meeting of Bassetlaw District Council’s Cabinet on 24th July 2024, Members approved the adoption of the new strategy for 2024 – 2027, which aims to address emerging health issues and evolving community needs.

Among the priorities identified were: ensuring the best start for 0–16-year-olds, cost of living support, addressing the needs of the ageing population, and improving the places that people live.

Cllr Lynne Schuller, Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing said: “I have great pleasure in sharing this strategy and thank officers for their work and commitment to ensuring this is an easily accessed document which aligns with our partners’ strategies. Our goal is to provide people with accurate information to make informed choices, enhance community resilience and reduce health inequalities, ensuring a healthier and happier Bassetlaw.

Health and Wellbeing Strategy 2024-2027

“We are committed to encouraging sustainable living and promoting good mental and physical health in line with our Vision 2040 for a healthy district. I look forward to our continued commitment and working with our local partners and communities in providing a healthier and happier place to live and work.”

The new Health and Wellbeing Strategy will replace an out-of-date plan covering 2020-2023 and makes the most of enhanced partnership working, alongside maximising the impact of resources and initiatives.