Virtual reality: supporting palliative and end of life care patients into “another world”

The Living Well Centre (LWC) at the John Eastwood Hospice has been at the forefront of integrating Virtual Reality (VR) technology to enhance the quality of life for patients with a terminal illness.

The Hospice is managed through a partnership between Nottinghamshire Healthcare and the John Eastwood Hospice Trust.

The VR headsets enable patients to immerse themselves into VR clips for up to 15 minutes, such as relaxing on a beach or engaging in an experience, such as swimming with dolphins or viewing the Northern Lights. The headsets have been developed by ‘Sync VR Medical’ and purchased by the John Eastwood Hospice Charity Trust.

Over the past year, the LWC team have delivered this innovative intervention to over 20 patients, including those in the inpatient unit. Carers and relatives have also been included in the experience through a connected tablet, making it a shared journey.

Patient using VR headset

Patient and family feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with patients being "more calm and relaxed" and feeling as though they have been "transported to another world."

Dr Sanchia Biswas, Lead Clinical Psychologist in Palliative Care at the Hospice said: “This has been a fantastic project to be part of, and it has been great to see what a positive impact it has had on our patients and their families.”

The VR experience has also improved physical abilities, such as enabling patients to perform stretches that would have otherwise been painful. For example, a patient was needing to use medication for medical interventions such as stretches, he opted to use the VR during these and was able to reduce the amount of medication required.

Additionally, it has sparked significant memories for patients and relatives/carers, helping them to reconnect with meaningful life experiences.

Amy Eagle, Care Group Director for Community Services at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said:

“It is brilliant to see what the team at the John Eastwood Hospice have achieved with this project. They’re always looking at how best to support their patients and families, and this provides them with an opportunity to experience something that can bring some joy to their day, during a really difficult time. Well done team”

The LWC is now collaborating with the Clinical Psychology team at John Eastwood Hospice to research the broader benefits of VR in palliative care, particularly its impact on the physical and psychological health of terminally ill patients and their overall wellbeing.