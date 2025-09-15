Vaccination: Your first line of defence this autumn

Dr Nicola Jay, Consultant Paediatrician

By Dr Nicola Jay, Consultant Paediatrician and Deputy Medical Director, NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

As we head into autumn, I want to take a moment to talk about something that could make a real difference to your health and the wellbeing of your family: vaccination.

After clean water, vaccination is the most effective public health intervention in the world for saving lives and promoting good health. It protects us from serious illnesses like measles, whooping cough, flu and HPV-related cancers. These diseases are not just statistics – they affect real people, and in some cases, they can be life-threatening.

This year, we’ve seen a worrying rise in measles cases across England, with over 2,900 reported, which is the highest since 2012. Measles is highly infectious and can lead to complications such as pneumonia, meningitis and even death. Whooping cough has also surged, with over 14,000 cases nationally and 11 infant deaths. The good news is that maternal vaccination is around 90% effective at protecting babies until they can receive their own vaccines.

Closer to home, last December saw 93 children under five hospitalised with flu in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire. Flu can be particularly dangerous for young children, pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions. The flu vaccine reduces a child’s risk of severe, life-threatening illness by 75% - and it’s quick, painless and free.

Starting this September, flu vaccinations are available for:

Pregnant women: through GPs, antenatal clinics or participating pharmacies.

Children aged 2 and 3: via a nasal spray at their GP.

School-aged children: through school immunisation teams.

Children aged 6 months to 2 years with health conditions like asthma, diabetes or cerebral palsy.

And from 1 October, other groups will be able to get their free flu vaccination:

People aged 65 +

Immunosuppressed people aged 6 months to 74 years

Household contacts of immunosuppressed people

At risk people aged 6 months to 65 years

Frontline health and social care workers

Carers

Vaccines are safe. They’re rigorously tested and monitored, and they do not contain harmful ingredients or cause autism. They simply teach your immune system how to protect you.

If you’re unsure about eligibility or where to get vaccinated, speak to your GP, midwife or health visitor. You can also find out more on the NHS website.