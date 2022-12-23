“One-of-a-kind” Dr Leonard Williams died “suddenly and peacefully” on Monday, December 19, aged 77.

Dr Williams joined Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital in 1980, known then as Kilton Hospital, where he would remain for 30 years until his retirement on his 65th birthday in 2010.

Advertisement

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Bassetlaw Hospital, said Nottinghamshire health services are “better today” as a result of his guidance and expertise.

Dr Leonard Williams, a consultant paediatrician at Bassetlaw Hospital, has died at age 77.

Catherine, his wife of 45 years, said he “lived and breathed medicine” and his passion saw the hospital transform to “one of the best” in the region in his time there.

Mrs Williams described him as a “devoted father” to their four daughters, who was “immensely popular”, and “always happy to help”. He was also talented in joinery and gardening.

Advertisement

He was so popular that when he suffered a spinal injury in December 2020, support poured in with people describing him as a “hero” who “had a smile for everyone”.

One mother wrote how Dr Williams had “saved” her seven-month-old daughter after diagnosing her with meningitis.

Advertisement

Another said “nothing was too much trouble” for Dr Williams, whose “sheer determination” helped diagnose a 12-year-old girl, almost unable to walk due to pain, with lupus.

Advertisement

Former colleagues also described him as “the person you wanted coming through the door” in an emergency, and “had a presence across the hospital”.

A trust spokesman said: “Dr Williams was a face known to many at Bassetlaw Hospital and was held in very highest regard and esteem by colleagues and patients alike.

Advertisement

“The first paediatrician at Bassetlaw Hospital beginning in 1980, Dr Williams worked at the trust for 30 years and was instrumental in the expansion of children’s services and cared for and treated countless children and young adults throughout the course of an illustrious career.

“The paediatric consultant officially retired in 2010, but not before establishing open access for parents whose children’s condition was known to the hospital, among countless other innovations, enhancements and improvements.

Advertisement

“After a period of flexible working, he worked his final shift in 2012, before calling time on his professional life and enjoying a well-earned break.

“Health services in North Nottinghamshire are better today as a result of his guidance,something which we believe is evidence of a life well-led.

Advertisement

“We share our sympathies with his wife, as well as his friends, family and loved ones, during this difficult time. Most of all, however, we share our thanks with them for sharing with us such a wonderful human being.”

In a joint statement, his wife and four daughters said “he was so loved and will be so missed”.

Advertisement