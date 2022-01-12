In a statement, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust spokesman said: “With deep sadness, we announce the passing of George Webb, former Lead Governor at the Trust.

“George was one of the first public governors to be appointed when we became Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, serving 15 years from 2004 to 2019, much of which was in the role as lead governor.

“A dedicated advocate for local NHS services, as well as a champion of patients, even following his departure George remained a firm friend of DBTH and kept in touch, and we will sorely miss his insight, candour and passion. Ultimately, he helped us to improve healthcare in Doncaster - a wonderful legacy for which we will be endlessly grateful.”

George Webb, former Lead Governor at Doncastter and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust.