‘Topping out’ ceremony marks significant milestone and investment at Bassetlaw Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bassetlaw Emergency Village has reached its highest point of construction and to mark the occasion a ‘topping out’ ceremony has taken place.

The focus is now shifting to the interiors ahead of its anticipated opening in late summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those in attendance signed the final panel to be placed onto the building, which is now ready for the next phase of development.

‘Topping out’ ceremony at The Bassetlaw Emergency Village. Front row – Andy White, Head of Capital Infrastructure, Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones, Director of Innovation and Infrastructure, Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw, Kath Smart, Non-Executive Director and Dr Emyr Jones, Non-Executive Director.

Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones, Director of Innovation and Infrastructure at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) and the Project’s Senior Responsible Officer, said: “The Emergency Village at Bassetlaw Hospital is a crucial step forward for our Trust and the local community. This investment will enhance our Emergency Department, ensuring timely access to high-quality care for our patients, as well a return overnight paediatric inpatient services which were temporarily relocated to Doncaster Royal Infirmary in 2017.”

To accommodate current works, a temporary ambulance route to the Emergency Department has been created, as well as alternative access points for those arriving by car via a newly created internal road.

Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones reassured the community, stating, “Throughout this planned construction, our Emergency Department remains available for patients in an emergency. Please attend as usual.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With development beginning in 2021 following a £17.6 million pledge from the UK government, and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Emergency Village is designed to improve emergency care services for the Bassetlaw community, as well as enable 24/7 inpatient paediatric care.

Once opened, all urgent and emergency care services at Bassetlaw Hospital will be housed within the new facility, alongside paediatric and acute care.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Member of Parliament for Bassetlaw, said: “The enhanced Emergency Department will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the accessibility and quality of care for our residents – I’m looking forward to the service opening its doors later in the year.”

To enable the construction of the Emergency Village, a ground-breaking £15 million project was completed in early 2023.