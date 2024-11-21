Health Secretary Wes Streeting has vowed to divert billions of pounds to GPs in order to “fix the front door” of the NHS.

But it appears that the vast majority of us are already happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in Nottinghamshire and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Nottinghamshire which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . East Bridgeford Medical Centre - East Bridgford There were 232 survey forms sent out to patients at East Bridgford Medical Centre in East Bridgford. The response rate was 49%, with 112 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 79% said it was very good and 16% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . St George's Medical Practice - West Bridgford There were 293 survey forms sent out to patients at St George's Medical Practice in West Bridgford. The response rate was 43%, with 124 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 78% said it was very good and 18% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Tudor House Medical Practice - Nottingham There were 346 survey forms sent out to patients at Tudor House Medical Practice in Nottingham. The response rate was 29%, with 99 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 73% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales