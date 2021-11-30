Adults in the age group have been eligible for a top-up dose of the Covid-19 vaccine since mid-September, when the NHS launched its national booster jab campaign.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced yesterday that millions of people can now get the third jab after the age of eligibility was cut from 40 to 18.

The gap needed between a second and third dose was slashed from six months to three.

Three in five people aged 50 and over in Bassetlaw have received an extra dose of the coronavirus vaccine, new figures suggest.

NHS England data, published for the first time, shows 31,427 people aged 50 and over in Bassetlaw had received a booster jab or third vaccine dose by November 21.

That's at least 59 per cent of the age group, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service.

In total, 35,903 of people aged 16 and over in Bassetlaw have received their booster jab or third dose by November 21.

Before the announcement yesterday only certain adults aged 16-49 were eligible for a booster or third dose, including front health and social care workers and those with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe Covid.

Across the Midlands as a whole, around 52 per cent of over-50s had received a booster jab or third dose.

The figures show that by November 21 in Bassetlaw:

3,003 people aged between 50 and 54 had received a booster jab or third vaccine dose – 32 per cent of the age group

3,570 people aged between 55 and 59 had an extra dose – 37 per cent

4,021 people aged between 60 and 64 – 49 per cent

4,672 people aged between 65 and 69 – 67 per cent

6,035 people aged between 70 and 74 – 83 per cent

4,676 people aged between 75 and 79 – 85 per cent