Thousands of students secure places at top universities every year by going through clearing and more than 70,000 students were accepted in 2020.

This year, clearing opened on July 5 and the University of Lincoln has published course vacancies on its website and advisers will operate a call centre on 0808 164 4444 from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday. Offers will also be made on social media.

University of Lincoln student Rachel Pearce has shared her story of how she received an offer through clearing – and why she now would not imagine being anywhere else.

Group of students chatting outside the Engine Shed, at the University of Lincoln.

A-level results day started badly for Rachel.

“I didn’t do as well as I’d hoped,” she said. “I got nervous and flunked them a bit.”

However, Rachel’s day was about to get better, she got on the phone very quickly.

She added: “It had been a stressful day and the University of Lincoln were so lovely. They had been dealing with a lot of people like me, they understood and helped with everything.”

Lincoln offered Rachel a place to study fine art.

“I was so relieved. I was ecstatic that I’d managed to get into Lincoln,” she said.

“Any course would have been really good, but to do it at Lincoln was incredible.”

Students can also visit the university’s clearing open house event from Wednesday August 11 until Sunday August 15, where they can explore the campus and city.

Nottingham Trent University also has a dedicated clearing page where students can see what courses are available and apply for them.

Students can also call a dedicated clearing helpline on 0115 848 6000.

The University of Nottingham has a variety of courses available through clearing.

Students can apply online or by calling 0330 0415 590.

To apply for clearing you need to go through Ucas.