The Care Quality Commission (CQC) have released its ratings for the East Midlands hospital and treatment centres, with 19 scoring either Outstanding or Good rankings.

The regulation body is in charge of inspecting all health and social care services in England. This includes health facilities such as hospitals, dentists, ambulances, and care homes, helping provide patients with the information they need so they can make choices about their care.

Inspectors judge each health and social care service based on the five CQC standards which are: Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-Led, with four ratings available - Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement and Inadequate. These ratings must be displayed by law where patients can easily see them, such as in the main entrance of a hospital or a GP waiting room.

Here is every hospital in the East Midlands rated good or outstanding by inspectors.

1 . Derby Hospital - Nuffield Health Derby Hospital - Nuffield Health has been rated good by the Care Quality Commission. The private hospital located in Derby, scored good in all five categories - safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-lead. It also received a good rating for specialist services including surgery and outpatients and diagnostic imaging. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Derby SpaMedica Derby SpaMedica has been rated good by the Care Quality Commission. The eye clinic located in Derby, scored good in all five categories - safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-lead. It also received a good rating for its specialist service of refractive eye surgery. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Earl Shilton – Independent Health Group Earl Shilton – Independent Health Group has been rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission. Located outside of Leicester City, it scored outstanding in caring and well led, scoring good in being safe, effective and responsive. It also received an outstanding rating for specialist services including surgery and outpatients. | Google Maps Photo Sales