The Bassetlaw areas where Covid is almost gone as Indian variant concerns grow
The vaccine roll out is in full swing and lockdown has been gradually lifting in Bassetlaw and across England as cases and deaths dwindle.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 12:23 pm
But with the so-called Indian variant fast becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the UK, there are fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened
The latest figures show four out of 12 neighbourhoods still saw a drop in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of May.
Now with gyms, bars and restaurants opened up to customers again, we reveal which neighbourhoods have seen the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 people between May 1 and May 8.
