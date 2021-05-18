The Bassetlaw areas where Covid is almost gone as Indian variant concerns grow

But with the so-called Indian variant fast becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the UK, there are fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened

The latest figures show four out of 12 neighbourhoods still saw a drop in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of May.

Now with gyms, bars and restaurants opened up to customers again, we reveal which neighbourhoods have seen the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 people between May 1 and May 8.

1. RETFORD EAST Retfoed East recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 1 May to 8 May, down from 57.3 from the previous week.

2. RETFORD NORTH Retford North recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 1 May to 8 May, down from 47.1 the previous week.

3. RANSKILL, EVERTON & GRINGLEY Ranskill, Everton and Gringley recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from May 1 to May 8, down from 37.8 the previous week.

4. TUXFORD, MARKHAM AND RAMPTON Tuxford, Markham and Rampton recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from May 1 to May 8, down from 31.9 the previous week.