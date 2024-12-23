Despite the pressures, it appears that the vast majority of us are already happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in East Midlands and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though—9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25.

Here we reveal the GP practices in East Midlands which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . Hartington Surgery, Hartington There were 225 survey forms sent out to patients at Hartington Surgery in Hartington. The response rate was 43%, with 96 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 89% said it was very good and 8% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Dr SJC Clay's Practice, Loughborough There were 224 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr SJC Clay's Practice in Loughborough. The response rate was 46%, with 100 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 85% said it was very good and 13% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Willingham Surgery, Willingham by Stow There were 227 survey forms sent out to patients at Willingham Surgery in Willingham by Stow. The response rate was 51%, with 114 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 84% said it was very good and 13% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales