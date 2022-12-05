However, the region is above the national average for cases of scarlet fever.

Overall across England, rates for both strep A and scarlet fever are four-times higher than usual among children aged one to four.

The average number of strep A cases for England is 0.9 cases per 100,000 for England overall with the East Midlands recording 0.8 cases per 100,000.

Cases of Group strep A in the East Midlands are below the national average for England

The figures come after an eighth child died across the UK due to complications from a strep A bacterial infection since September.

Yorkshire and the Humber has England’s highest rates, with 1.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the most recent 10-week period.

The north east, north west and south east also have rates above the England average.

The average number of scarlet fever cases for England is 8.2 per 100,000 with the East Midlands recording higher numbers at 11.9 per 100,000.

The north west, Yorkshire and the Humber and the north east also have scarlet fever rates above the national average.

Parents concerned about a seriously ill child should seek medical advice, the UK Health Security Agency has said.

The invasive condition is caused by a bacteria called group A streptococci, which usually causes mild illnesses such as strep throat and scarlet fever.

In very rare occasions, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause invasive Group A strep.

Dr Colin Brown, UKHSA deputy director, said: “We are seeing a higher number of cases of Group A strep this year than usual.

“The bacteria usually causes a mild infection producing sore throats or scarlet fever that can be easily treated with antibiotics.

"In very rare circumstances, this bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness – called invasive group A strep.

“This is still uncommon, however, it is important parents are on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor as quickly as possible so their child can be treated and we can stop the infection becoming serious.

"Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or respiratory infection.”

Scarlet fever, which is caused by the same bacteria, is usually mild, but it is highly infectious.

Parents are advised to look out for symptoms like a sore throat, headache and fever, along with a fine, pinkish or red body rash with a sandpapery feel.

On darker skin, the rash can be more difficult to detect visually, but will feel like sandpaper.