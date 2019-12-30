Staff on a Rotherham mental healh unit walked 27 miles to raise money for charity

Big hearted staff who work on a mental health unit in Rotherham have all trekked 27 miles to raise more than £1,100.

Staff who work on the Kingfisher Ward at Swallownest Court, Rotherham, which is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) raised £1,142 by walking the White Peak Walk in Derbyshire in their own time.

The money will now be split between the charitable funds at Weston Park Hospital, Sheffield, and Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The team, who all work on an inpatient psychiatric unit, decided to take on the challenge after a colleague died of cancer and because many of the staff have children.

The magnificent seven who took part in the walk were Amy Bennett, Zoe Charles, Martin Hobbs, Dave Evans, Angela Keyworth, Mick Seddon and Emma Atherton and they have already signed up to do the walk next year.

Dave said: “It was a really tough walk but was really good.”

Amy added: “We really enjoyed it even though towards the end of the challenge it was a long hard slog, but we’ve raised a fantastic amount for two excellent charities.”

RDaSH provides a wide range of services including mental health, learning disability, drug and alcohol services and community health services across Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.

