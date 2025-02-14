Skin Integrity Team shortlisted for three national awards in wound care excellence

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ (DBTH) Skin Integrity Team has been shortlisted in three categories at this year’s Journal of Wound Care Awards, which take place this Friday.

The awards celebrate excellence in wound care, recognising innovation, collaboration, and outstanding contributions to improving patient outcomes.

The team has been nominated for the Michelle Deeth New Talent Award, which honours the legacy of Michelle Deeth, a dedicated tissue viability expert whose work advanced wound healing in both the NHS and industry.

The Skin Integrity Team has been recognised for its commitment to improving skin integrity by aligning national recommendations with quality improvement (QI) methodology, leading to a reduction in hospital-acquired pressure ulcers and improved healing rates for venous leg ulcers across the Trust.

Pressure ulcers are wounds caused by prolonged pressure on the skin, often affecting people with limited mobility, while venous leg ulcers are slow-healing wounds on the lower legs due to poor circulation.

Kelly Phillips, Skin Integrity Nurse Consultant, said: “We are incredibly proud to be recognised in three categories at these prestigious awards. Our team works tirelessly to improve skin integrity and reduce harm, using data-driven strategies and collaboration to enhance patient care. This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of colleagues across DBTH and beyond, and we are thrilled to be shortlisted.”

Kelly has also been individually shortlisted for the Pressure Care Award, recognising her outstanding contributions in the prevention and management of pressure ulcers. Through her leadership, DBTH has successfully implemented and assessed QI strategies to reduce the number of hospital-acquired pressure ulcers, ensuring high-quality, evidence-based care.

The team is also part of the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care System (ICS) Tissue Viability System Improvement Group, which has been shortlisted for the Wound Care Collaborators Award.

Co-chaired by Kelly, this group brings together expertise from across the region to improve patient safety, experience, and care quality. Their work, underpinned by the National Patient Safety Strategy, focuses on system-wide improvements to reduce pressure ulcer incidence.

Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at DBTH, said: “This is fantastic recognition for the Skin Integrity Team, whose dedication to improving wound care and patient outcomes is making a real difference. To be shortlisted for not just one, but three awards is an incredible achievement’’.

“I want to congratulate Kelly and the team for their hard work, innovation, and commitment to delivering high-quality care, and wish them the very best of luck for Friday.”

The winners of the Journal of Wound Care Awards will be announced this Friday.