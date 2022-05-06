The National Kidney Federation (NKF), based in Shireoaks, announced the winners of the Spring Draw on Wednesday May 4, thanks to the help of Worksop councillor Callum Bailey.

The raffle raised £9,987 for the charity to continue their work in improving the health and quality of life of people living with kidney disease, and those at risk.

NFK supports around 3,000,0000 people in the UK with kidney disease by campaigning for improvements to renal provision and treatment.

The prize winners in the National Kidney Federation's raffle were drawn by county councillor Callum Bailey.

The charity also offers national patient support services such as a freephone helpline for patients, carers, and health professionals.

Speaking on the day. County councillor Callum Bailey, who represents Worksop North, and is a member of the Health Scrutiny Committee, said: “It was a pleasure to attend the NKF Head Office today to visit the staff and get an insight on the hard work and support they provide for kidney patients, long may the fantastic support continue.

“I am delighted to have announced the winners of their Spring draw raffle and I am sure that the supporters that have entered will be too.”

Prizes announced on the day included the first prize winner who was awarded £1,000, second prize winner with £500, third prize winner with £250, plus an additional five prize winners of £50.