Second cohort of Chief Nurse Research Interns celebrated at local Trust

The second group of healthcare professionals selected for the Chief Nurse Research Internship at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has officially completed the programme, marking another successful step in embedding clinical research into frontline care.

The Chief Nurse Research Internship, which opened at DBTH in 2023, is designed for nurses, midwives, and allied health professionals (NMAHPs) at the Trust who are interested in developing their research knowledge and skills.

The programme provides tailored training, mentorship, and protected time to support the development of individual research projects aligned with each intern’s clinical speciality and interest.

Over six months, the five interns from this cohort, representing a range of fields including paediatrics, physiotherapy, and theatres, dedicated one day per week to research training and developing their own clinically relevant projects. These projects aimed to significantly improve patient care and practices within their dedicated specialities.

Chief Nurse Research Internship cohort at DBTH

To mark the conclusion of the programme, a celebratory event was held where interns presented their research findings to colleagues, mentors, and senior leaders.

The internship continues to serve as a vital stepping stone for NMAHPs interested in research-centred careers, with many participants considering further development through pre-doctoral, doctoral, or post-doctoral fellowships.

Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at DBTH, shared her pride in the second cohort: "Once again, we’ve seen an inspiring group of professionals rise to the challenge and embrace the world of research. Their commitment to improving patient care through evidence-based practice is truly inspiring. We look forward to seeing where their research journeys take them next!”

Building on the success of both cohorts, the Trust aims to expand the programme and continue supporting a new generation of clinical researchers across all healthcare professions.

For more information on research and innovation at DBTH, please visit the dedicated page here: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/research-and-innovation/