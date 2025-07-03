Saving Lives, One D Cup at a Time!

Golfers got more than they bargained for when playing their chosen sport at Doncaster Racecourse on a sunny Sunday in June when they came across a group of ladies from the region that were ‘baring all’ in a photoshoot to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The photoshoot organised by Sarah Robinson from Retford-based SiSi Events is in its 4th year and has seen almost 200 ladies take part. The photo has been shared worldwide via social media, and has been seen over 4.7 million times. ‘Each person that views that photograph is reminded to check their chests’ says Sarah. ‘I didn’t know that I should be checking myself, until breast cancer came close to home with a friends’ diagnosis, aged 40 and I should have known. This photograph is bold and brave and pushes the point loudly for self checks’.

A third of the ladies in the 2025 ‘Bring your Breastie’ photoshoot have or have had breast cancer. One lady was just 30 weeks pregnant when she was diagnosed with breast cancer . She stated ‘The photoshoot was such a moving and special thing to be part of. Cancer is awful at any time but when you’re pregnant it felt like the end of the world’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another lady in the photo has had breast cancer 3 times and started chemo treatment 3 days before the photo. She said ‘I’ve been eating ginger biscuits all morning as I’m feeling pretty sickly with the chemo but the photoshoot is such a lovely morning spent with wonderful supportive ladies and if it saves someone’s life then it’s all worth it’

Brave ladies with breast cancer bare all for awareness photoshoot

The photograph was taken for the first time this year at Hilton Garden Inn, Doncaster Racecourse which is also the venue for the 4th annual ‘Bring your Breastie’ ladies evening. The event has so far raised over £40,000 for breast cancer research for Cancer Research UK. This year sees the event move to a bigger venue where Sarah hopes to bring over 300 women together to raise awareness, celebrate friendships and of course raise more vital funds.

To enquire about this well known event contact Sarah Robinson at SiSi Events – [email protected]

To support the cause follow the link https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/bring-your-breastie

Photo Credit: Sophia Landells Creative