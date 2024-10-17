Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here’s what you need to know 🚨

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One in 20 people in the UK are diagnosed with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

Men more likely to be diagnosed with SAD than women according to Healthwatch.

As the clocks go back, the dark days and worsening weather can trigger SAD symptoms.

It’s not unusual to dread the clocks going back, with darker nights and less hours of sunshine, combined with the cold winter weather, you may find yourself longing for summer. However, if the changing seasons starts to have a impact on your mental health, you could be experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

One in 20 people in the UK are diagnosed with SAD, according to Healthwatch it is a type of depression triggered by the changing seasons, with men more likely to be diagnosed than women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is everything you need to know about SAD including signs and symptoms to look out.

The dark nights and winter weather can trigger symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

What is SAD?

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD), is often described as “winter depression”, people often experience it in a seasonal pattern. According to Mind, depression is a low mood that lasts for a long time and impacts your everyday life.

If you have SAD you will experience depression during some seasons, with the NHS adding that symptoms tend to be more severe during the winter, however you can experience SAD in either the winter or summer months.

What are the symptoms of SAD?

Symptoms of SAD can vary, some people may have symptoms during the winter and feel better in the summer, whilst others could have symptoms in the summer and feel better in the winter.

Symptoms of SAD according to the NHS can include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

a persistent low mood

a loss of pleasure or interest in normal everyday activities

irritability

feelings of despair, guilt and worthlessness

feeling lethargic (lacking in energy) and sleepy during the day

sleeping for longer than normal and finding it hard to get up in the morning

craving carbohydrates and gaining weight

difficulty concentrating

decreased sex drive

What causes SAD?

The exact cause of SAD is not fully known, but it’s thought to be linked to the reduction in sunlight during the winter. According to the NHS, a possible cause could be that the lack of sunlight may stop a part of the brain called the hypothalamus working properly.

This could impact the production of melatonin which is a hormone that makes you feel sleepy, as well as the production of serotonin which affects your mood, appetite and sleep. A lack of sunlight may cause lower serotonin levels, which is linked to depression.

This could also throw off your body’s circadian rhythm. This internal clock helps us know when it’s time to wake up, with lower levels of sunlight possibly disrupting your body clock leading to SAD.

Mind explain that SAD is thought to be more common in countries which experience seasonal changes in daylight hours and the weather. With the NHS suggesting that it’s possible that SAD can appear to run in families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the treatment options for SAD?

If you suspect you may have SAD there is help available, it’s important to reach out to your GP to explore what options suit you best.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines advise that if you have SAD, you should be offered the same types of treatment as for other types of depression, this includes talking therapies and medication.

The NHS also recommend lifestyle measures such as getting as much natural sunlight as you can, exercising regularly and managing stress. They also advise light therapy, which involves a SAD lamp, also known as a sun lamp, or light box, which is used to simulate sunlight exposure.

The Samaritans can offer information and support for anyone affected by the content of this article. You can call their helpline on 116 123 or email [email protected] in the UK.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of SAD at NHS.UK.