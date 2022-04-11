Rother Valley GP surgery "will not re-open" after closing with "immediate effect"

Rother Valley MP, Alexander Stafford, posted on social media that Queens Medical Centre, in Muglet Lane, Maltby closed with “immediate effect” on April 6.

Executive place director at NHS Rotherham Clinical Commissioning Group, Ian Atkinson said that the closure was “driven by an inability to maintain safe staffing levels,” and that patients are advised to register with another practice.

He said: “Unfortunately, Queens Medical Centre has served notice of its intention to terminate its contract held with NHS Rotherham CCG with immediate effect, the practice has closed and will not re-open.

“The rationale for this action by the practice is driven by an inability to maintain safe staffing levels that ensure patient safety to the standards expected within the contract.

“We recognise that this is an inconvenience for patients registered at the practice and we are working with the practice to manage the process for ensuring that all patients know how to access GP services.