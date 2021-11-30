K Green, from Retford, who suffers from severe PTSD anxiety disorders and agoraphobia went for walks of differing lengths to help get out of the house whilst also raising £215 for Bassetlaw Hospital in the process with the help of sponsors.

The 16-year-old, alongside mum Carrieann, set-up a GoFundMe page where people could donate, as well as a Facebook page which documented their various outings.

The pair were joined by two animals on their walk, the family dog, Rue, and Pilchard, who is a plush backpack, and the famous cat from Bob the Builder.

K Green, aged 16, from Retford, was joined on his sponsored walks by Pilchard, who is a plush backpack, and the famous cat from Bob the Builder.

Carrieann said: “At times it was very difficult for K, but they pushed through and left the house every day, sometimes very late at night.

"I’m so proud of them and in doing this walk, they have managed to raise a fantastic amount of money for our local hospital in Worksop.”

Chair of the board at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust, Suzy Brain England said: “I want to thank K and family for this wonderful gesture.

"We have received an overwhelming amount of support throughout these past 20 months or so, and it is truly wonderful to see individuals challenge themselves, and use our charity to support them to get up and out of the house, improving their own health and wellbeing.”

"A huge thank you from us all at Team DBTH.”