The £1million development on Sparken Hill has been created by Autism East Midlands to provide year-round short-term accommodation and specialist support for autistic individuals.

while providing their families and carers with a break.

The centre – known as Whitegates – will enable families and carers from Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire, and Derbyshire to take a break thanks to the opportunity to book respite care.

An East Midlands Autism support worker with a person enjoying artwork activities.

The respite service can be booked for weeks, weekends or for just one day, with services catered for each person’s individual needs in a person-centred approach.

The building has been carefully transformed to create six self-contained apartments, where specialist autism-focused and one-to-one support will be provided.

Each apartment will have its own lounge area, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom.

While staying there, individuals will also have access to a shared outdoor gym and to the extensive grounds that surround the house.

A Retford East Midlands Autism support worker with a person she supports.

During the renovation of the building, the gardens have also been landscaped and an outdoor gym will be added.

Matthew Orford, deputy chief executive officer, said: “Whitegates has been carefully designed to meet the specific needs of autistic individuals and their families.

“It will provide a change of scene for autistic individuals and give them a break from their routine.

"It will also ease the pressure on families and give them a break from their roles as carers and provide the vital support they need.”

A person and support worker carrying out gardening tasks.