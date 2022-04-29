The £1million development on Sparken Hill has been created by Autism East Midlands to provide year-round short-term accommodation and specialist support for autistic individuals.
while providing their families and carers with a break.
The centre – known as Whitegates – will enable families and carers from Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire, and Derbyshire to take a break thanks to the opportunity to book respite care.
The respite service can be booked for weeks, weekends or for just one day, with services catered for each person’s individual needs in a person-centred approach.
The building has been carefully transformed to create six self-contained apartments, where specialist autism-focused and one-to-one support will be provided.
Each apartment will have its own lounge area, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom.
While staying there, individuals will also have access to a shared outdoor gym and to the extensive grounds that surround the house.
During the renovation of the building, the gardens have also been landscaped and an outdoor gym will be added.
Matthew Orford, deputy chief executive officer, said: “Whitegates has been carefully designed to meet the specific needs of autistic individuals and their families.
“It will provide a change of scene for autistic individuals and give them a break from their routine.
"It will also ease the pressure on families and give them a break from their roles as carers and provide the vital support they need.”