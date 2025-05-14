Remember to book your COVID booster

People who are eligible for COVID-19 boosters are being reminded to book their vaccinations to stay protected.

Eligible people include:

adults aged 75 years and over (including those who will turn 75 by 17 June 2025)

residents in a care home for older adults

people aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed, as defined in COVID-19: the green book, chapter 14a; (tables 3 and 4).

Since the vaccination programme began on 1 April, 42.4% of eligible people in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire aged 75 and over have taken up the vaccination offer but just 19.8% of immunosuppressed people have.

Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “Levels of protection from vaccines may reduce over time, so the booster is important to help the most vulnerable people maintain strong protection against COVID-19.

“It’s particularly important for those people who are immunosuppressed, so this includes people with HIV, recipients of organ, bone marrow or stem cell transplants and people having chemotherapy.

“If you’re immunosuppressed, you’re at high risk of severe COVID and are less able to sustain the protection from previous vaccinations, so I strongly urge everyone who is eligible to take up their offer of a COVID booster.”

Vaccinations appointments can be made via the National Booking System or by calling 119.

The vaccination will be available through a mixture of walk-in and booked appointments at pharmacies and GP sites across the city and county.

Find out more about the COVID-19 vaccination.