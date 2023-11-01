Remember, remember first aid in November

St John Ambulance issues simple first aid advice to help keep communities safe during Bonfire Night and Diwali celebrations.

First aid and healthcare charity St John Ambulance is urging everyone to learn some basic first aid skills ahead of Bonfire Night and Diwali celebrations.

Volunteers from St John will be out and about, keeping communities safe at dozens of fireworks and Diwali events across the country so that anyone who needs first aid gets it quickly. However, injuries are much more likely to occur at private parties, where trained volunteers won’t be on hand to help.

A St John Ambulance volunteer at a fireworks display

Thousands of people visit A&E every year for treatment of a firework-related injury but knowing some basic first aid skills to help in a firework first aid emergency can be vital to help prevent avoidable trips to hospital, reducing pressure on the NHS.

Dr Lynn Thomas, Medical Director at St John Ambulance, said: “Our highly-skilled volunteers are a familiar sight every year as they keep local communities safe at many firework events and Diwali celebrations across the country. Their presence will be a reassurance that, should anyone need first aid assistance, there is someone with the correct training on hand.

“For those celebrating at smaller community events, we would, as ever, urge extreme caution and advise strictly following instructions when handling, lighting and watching fireworks. In those unfortunate instances when someone has a minor injury, knowing what to do and acting fast can prevent further harm and relieve suffering. However, always dial 999 in the case of serious injuries.”

St John Ambulance’s Firework First Aid

Burns or scalds

If someone’s got a burn or scald:

Move the person away from the heat and danger

Start cooling the injury as soon as possible. Place the burn or scald under cool water for 20 minutes minimum

If the burn is deep, or larger than the person's hand, on their face, hands or feet, or the casualty is a child - call 999 immediately

, or larger than the person’s hand, on their face, hands or feet, or the casualty is a child - call 999 immediately Remove jewellery and clothing around the area, unless stuck to the burn

Cover the burn loosely, lengthways with kitchen film wrap to help prevent infection and keep it clean

and keep it clean Don’t burst blisters

Monitor and treat for shock if necessary

if necessary Always seek further medical help if you are concerned about a change in someone's condition, or if the casualty is a child. Call 111 for urgent medical advice, or 999 in an emergency.

Debris in the eye

If someone’s got something in their eye:

Tell them not to rub it, so they don't make it worse or cause more damage

Pour clean water over their eye to wash out what's in there and/or to cool the burn

over their eye to wash out what’s in there and/or to cool the burn If this doesn’t work, try to lift the debris out with a damp corner of a clean tissue

If this doesn't work either, don't touch anything that's stuck in their eye – cover it with a clean dressing or non-fluffy material

touch anything that’s stuck in their eye – with a clean dressing or non-fluffy material Then take or send them straight to hospital, however as not every hospital has an eye department, ring 111 to locate the most appropriate facility to go to.

Smoke inhalation

If someone’s inhaled smoke fumes:

Move them away from the smoke so they can breathe in some fresh air

Help them sit down in a comfortable position and loosen any tight clothing around their neck to help them breathe normally

in a comfortable position and around their neck to help them If they don’t recover quickly, call 999 for an ambulance. Keep them calm whilst they are waiting.