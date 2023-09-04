News you can trust since 1895
Rampton Hospital Ward Manager shortlisted in national awards

An outstanding member of staff at Rampton Hospital has been shortlisted for a national award for his dedication to exceptional patient care.
By Kate Mason
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:09 BST- 1 min read

Darren Lount, Ward Manager at the hospital, has been shortlisted in the Nurse Manager of the Year category in the Nursing Times Workforce Awards.

Mr Lount has been shortlisted for his commitment to implementing a number of service improvement ideas for the National High Secure Deaf Service at Rampton Hospital, to ensure patients receive the best possible care.

Darren has introduced technology to the ward that has significantly helped the patients with their specific needs. He has worked to introduce a video call service for the whole Trust, allowing Deaf people to contact hospital sites via a mobile app to connect with British Sign Language Interpreters.

Darren Lount, Ward Manager, has been shortlisted in the Nurse Manager of the Year category.
He is currently introducing impact resistant touch screens to patients’ bedrooms, giving them access to their care plans and other information in their care pathway, in a Deaf friendly manner.

Darren said: “It was a complete surprise and honour to be nominated and shortlisted in the Awards. I am very proud of the nursing team on the National High Secure Deaf Service who have risen to the challenge and achieved some amazing things for the benefit of our patients.”

Diane Hull, Executive Director of Nursing, AHPs and Quality said: “Huge congratulations to Darren for this fantastic achievement. He works incredibly hard to ensure our patients receive the best possible care and thoroughly deserves this recognition.”

Winners will be announced on Tuesday 21 November.