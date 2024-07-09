Rampton Hospital team wins award at NHS OSCARS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are overwhelmed with gratitude to be selected and win Clinical Team of the Year. It was an incredible honour.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare recently celebrated their Outstanding Service Contribution and Recognition Scheme (OSCARS). The scheme recognises exceptional healthcare professionals and teams for their significant contributions. This year's ceremony, held on Friday 5 July, celebrated the exceptional dedication and impact of several Nottinghamshire-based winners. A ward from Rampton High Secure Hospital, in Retford, bagged the Clinical Team of the Year award.

The Eden Ward team was commended for their compassionate and responsive care. A patient who nominated the team highlighted their supportive and inclusive approach, ensuring patients feel empowered and involved in their care. They took away the Clinical Team of the Year award in this year’s NHS OSCARS.

Lisa Rea, Ward manager said: “The Eden team appreciated being part of this amazing event. We are overwhelmed with gratitude to be selected and win Clinical Team of the Year. It was an incredible honour. We had a fabulous evening and would like to thank all those that had a part in organising such a wonderful event. I feel so proud of Team Eden and all we have achieved since I became ward manager 20 months ago.”

Team of the Year - Clinical Award Winners!

The patient that nominated the team praised them, “The team has always been responsive, supportive and compassionate to my needs.” Patients feel they are able to play an active role in planning their own care pathway and future. The ward operates as a therapeutic community and the team ensure that patients are empowered to have a voice and feel included.

Paul Devlin, Chair of Nottinghamshire Healthcare, emphasised the importance of recognising the incredible efforts of colleagues and volunteers, stating, "It’s crucial that we celebrate our dedicated staff and volunteers, who do an amazing job each day in often challenging and pressured circumstances."

Emma Caldwell, Nottingham-born TV presenter, radio host, and voiceover, hosted the event. She said, "It was incredibly special to celebrate the amazing work of our local healthcare heroes. Their dedication and compassion are truly inspiring."

Simon Butler, Managing Director – Building Central at Tilbury Douglas and gold sponsor, added, "We are absolutely delighted to have sponsored the OSCARS awards ceremony. It’s a privilege to be part of such a special event that celebrates the outstanding contributions of NHS staff and volunteers."

Nottinghamshire Healthcare employs over 11,000 colleagues who help #MakeADifference every day. The Trust provides a wide range of healthcare services across Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, and South Yorkshire.

Full List of Winners:

· Unsung Hero Award – Non Clinical: Kyle Shim-Thomas, Family Liaison Officer, Nottinghamshire

· Unsung Hero Award – Clinical: Jasmine Downing, Deputy Ward Manager, Arnold Lodge, Leicestershire

· Leadership Award: Robert Mooken, Head of Quality Surveillance, Trustwide

· Team of the Year Award – Non Clinical: Blossomwood Catering Team, Blossomwood Mental Health Unit, Mansfield

· Team of the Year Award – Clinical: Eden Ward, Rampton Hospital, Retford

· Quality Improvement Award: Kay Richardson, Community Staff Nurse, Rushcliffe Community Nursing Team

· Outstanding Care and Compassion Award: CAMHS Family Therapy Team, Hopewood, Nottinghamshire

· Volunteer of the Year Award: CAMHS MHST Involvement and Participation Champions, Nottinghamshire

· Environmental Impact Award: Procurement Team and Communications Team, Trustwide

· Educator of the Year Award: Resuscitation Team, Trustwide

· Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award: Lola Ayodele, Occupational Therapist, Mental Health Services for Older People City Mental Health Team

· Lifetime Achievement Award: Trudi Towl, Diabetic Nurse Specialist, South Community Diabetes Team