Rampton High Secure Hospital to host ‘New to Care’ recruitment and information event

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is excited to announce a unique opportunity for individuals considering a rewarding career in healthcare. Rampton Hospital, a high secure forensic hospital, located in Retford, will host a ‘New to Care’ recruitment event on Saturday 8 February 2025, from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm, at the on-site Mike Harris Learning Centre.

This event is designed for those new to the healthcare sector who are curious about what it’s like to work as a Health Care Assistant (HCA) in a high secure hospital setting. Attendees will gain insights into working with individuals with mental health conditions and learning disabilities and learn more about the crucial role HCAs play in delivering exceptional care.

Notts Healthcare are committed to being people-centred and providing a great place to work. We take pride in the care, commitment, and dedication our staff show every day, delivering high standards of care. Our workforce, including volunteers, people on work experience, and students, are our greatest asset. We are committed to improving the experience and engagement for all our staff. We know our staff come to work to 'Make a Difference,' and in return, we aim to provide a safe, supportive environment where everyone feels part of a team. Together, we create opportunities for growth and development, helping each person to reach their full potential.

We offer comprehensive training and development programmes to support your success in the role, with opportunities for career progression within the Trust. Our competitive pay structure aligns with NHS pay bands, including enhancements for weekends and bank holidays. Employees benefit from a generous package, including a minimum of 27 days’ annual leave plus bank holidays (pro-rata for part-time staff), access to the NHS Pension Scheme, and exclusive NHS discounts on retail, travel, and more. We foster a supportive work environment, dedicated to providing high-quality care while supporting your professional and personal growth. Additionally, we offer health and wellbeing support through occupational health services, mental health support, and employee assistance programmes.

Recruitment event at Rampton Hospital, Retford

Booking is essential. To register your interest, please email: [email protected].

This event is tailored for individuals without prior healthcare experience who are exploring a potential career change. If you are already an experienced Health Care Assistant, we encourage you to apply directly to our job advertisements on the Trust’s recruitment website as they become available, you can also sign up to the weekly recruitment newsletter at www.recruitment.nottshc.nhs.uk.

For those with sponsorship-related enquiries, please refrain from registering for this event. Instead, direct your questions to [email protected].

Join us on Saturday 8 February to learn more about the fulfilling and impactful career opportunities available at Rampton High Secure Hospital.