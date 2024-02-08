Police begin recruitment for ‘Operation Perth’ Nottingham maternity investigation
The probe into failings in maternity at Nottingham Queen’s Medical Centre and City Hospital – both run by Nottingham University Hospitals Trust – will officially begin in spring.
Maternity at both sites is rated ‘requires improvement’ by the healthcare watchdog.
Donna Ockenden is already leading the largest review in NHS history into cases including stillbirth, neonatal deaths, brain damage and harm to mothers.
Around 1,800 families are expected to be involved in this process.
Now, Nottinghamshire Police is advertising for ‘police staff investigators’ to support the ‘Operation Perth’investigation.
The force says multiple people will be recruited in various police staff roles.
The advertised investigator role is a fixed-term position for two years, although the advert says the investigation is anticipated to be ‘in surplus of the two-year period’.
The advert states: “Nottinghamshire Police currently have exciting opportunities for highly organised, self-motivated individuals that have the ability to engage with people to join our wider policing team.
“We are seeking to recruit a number of individuals to assist in the investigation of Operation Perth – Maternity Investigations Unit.
“Operation Perth will commence in spring 2024.”
The purpose of the role is to ‘conduct serious and complex investigations, interview victims and witnesses in relation to serious and complex investigations and interview suspects in relation to serious and complex investigations’.
Investigators will also prepare and complete files in accordance with court deadlines, legislation and force policy.
Assistant Chief Constable Robert Griffin will lead the criminal investigation into ‘severe harm and deaths linked to maternity care provision’.