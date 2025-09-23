Phoenix Therapy Suite opens at Montagu Hospital, offering a first for NHS stroke patients

Phoenix Therapy Suite opening

A pioneering new stroke rehabilitation facility has officially opened at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), giving patients access to cutting-edge therapies previously unavailable on the NHS.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Phoenix Therapy Suite, based at Montagu Hospital within the Fred and Ann Green Rehabilitation Centre, offers state-of-the-art equipment designed to help stroke survivors regain independence and improve recovery.

Among the first to benefit from the equipment within the gym was patient Jeff Drabble, who has spent three weeks on the Stroke Rehabilitation ward. Jeff said: “My hand has become more controlled since using the hand trainer, and the leg trainer has given me the chance to feel what it’s like to be back on my feet. I’ve set myself the target of walking out of the ward unaided.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suite includes advanced robotic and interactive devices which support walking, arm and hand movement, and cognitive function. Such technology, previously only available privately, allows patients to take part in personalised rehabilitation, while still working closely with specialist therapists.

Phoenix Therapy Suite opening

Professor Deb Lowe, Medical Director of the Stroke Association, and Co-chair of the Stroke GIRFT programme, and an Honorary Professor of Stroke Medicine at the University of Central Lancashire, officially opened the facility.

Deb said: “The UK currently has 1.2 million stroke survivors, with numbers expected to almost double in the next decade. Facilities like the Phoenix Therapy Suite are game-changers – giving patients the chance not just to survive stroke, but to thrive and recover more fully.”

Also attending the ceremony were members of the Doncaster Stroke Group, which offers support and friendship to those affected by stroke in the local community. Chairperson Debbie Benson said: “This facility gives stroke survivors a chance to push their limits, regain their independence and look forward to a brighter future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new service was made possible thanks to the generosity of the late Fred and Ann Green, with the remainder of their legacy funds, and support from DBTH Charity, enabling the purchase of the equipment.

Phoenix Therapy Suite opening

Zara Jones, Deputy Chief Executive at DBTH, said: “The Phoenix Therapy Suite is a perfect example of our new Trust strategy, Healthier Together, delivering exceptional care for all. It shows how technology can support recovery while empowering people to take control of their health and future.”

Looking ahead, the Trust plans to create a therapeutic garden adjacent to the suite, transforming a courtyard into a calm and restorative green space for patients. This will be enhanced by a garden room, so that the garden can be enjoyed year round.

Dr Peter Anderton, Stroke Consultant at DBTH, said: “There is strong evidence that time in green spaces benefits recovery. This garden will make the challenges of a prolonged hospital stay a little easier, and will be also be used in the rehabilitation of our Stroke survivors.”

To support the Phoenix Garden project, please visit: https://dbthcharity.co.uk/charity-gardens/#phoenix-garden