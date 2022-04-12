Pharmacies in Worksop and Retford may be operating different opening hours to normal over the Easter weekend.

The opening times for pharmacies on Good Friday, April are as follows;

Boots, 24-26 Bridge Street, Worksop – 9am-5.30pm.

Superdrug, 11-15 Carolgate, Retford – 8.30am-5.30pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Gateford Road, Worksop – 8am-8pm

Worksop Pharmacy (Prospect), Unit 4, Prospect Precinct, Worksop – 10am-4pm.

The opening times for pharmacies on Easter Sunday, April 17 are as follows;

Celtic Point Pharmacy, Unit 6 Celtic Point, Raymoth Lane - 10am-2pm

Jhoots Pharmacy, Riverside Health Centre, Retford – 10am-2pm

Worksop Pharmacy (Prospect), Unit 4, Prospect Precinct, Worksop – 10am-9pm

The opening times for pharmacies on Easter Monday, April 18 are as follows;

Boots, 46-48 Carolgate, Retford – 10am-4pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Gateford Road, Worksop – 9am-1pm