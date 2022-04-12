Pharmacy opening times in Worksop and Retford on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday

Health chiefs from Bassetlaw Clinical Commissioning Group have announced the opening times of pharmacies in the district ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

By Sam Jackson
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 7:49 pm
Pharmacies in Worksop and Retford may be operating different opening hours to normal over the Easter weekend.

The bank holiday weekend means many pharmacies are operating different opening hours to normal.

The opening times for pharmacies on Good Friday, April are as follows;

Boots, 24-26 Bridge Street, Worksop – 9am-5.30pm.

Boots, 46-48 Carolgate, Retford – 10am-4pm

Superdrug, 11-15 Carolgate, Retford – 8.30am-5.30pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Gateford Road, Worksop – 8am-8pm

Worksop Pharmacy (Prospect), Unit 4, Prospect Precinct, Worksop – 10am-4pm.

The opening times for pharmacies on Easter Sunday, April 17 are as follows;

Celtic Point Pharmacy, Unit 6 Celtic Point, Raymoth Lane - 10am-2pm

Jhoots Pharmacy, Riverside Health Centre, Retford – 10am-2pm

Worksop Pharmacy (Prospect), Unit 4, Prospect Precinct, Worksop – 10am-9pm

The opening times for pharmacies on Easter Monday, April 18 are as follows;

Boots, 46-48 Carolgate, Retford – 10am-4pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Gateford Road, Worksop – 9am-1pm

Worksop Pharmacy (Prospect), Unit 4, Prospect Precinct, Worksop – 10am-4pm.

RetfordWorksopBoots