Pharmacy opening times in Worksop and Retford on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday
Health chiefs from Bassetlaw Clinical Commissioning Group have announced the opening times of pharmacies in the district ahead of the bank holiday weekend.
The bank holiday weekend means many pharmacies are operating different opening hours to normal.
The opening times for pharmacies on Good Friday, April are as follows;
Boots, 46-48 Carolgate, Retford – 10am-4pm
Superdrug, 11-15 Carolgate, Retford – 8.30am-5.30pm
Tesco Pharmacy, Gateford Road, Worksop – 8am-8pm
Worksop Pharmacy (Prospect), Unit 4, Prospect Precinct, Worksop – 10am-4pm.
The opening times for pharmacies on Easter Sunday, April 17 are as follows;
Celtic Point Pharmacy, Unit 6 Celtic Point, Raymoth Lane - 10am-2pm
Jhoots Pharmacy, Riverside Health Centre, Retford – 10am-2pm
Worksop Pharmacy (Prospect), Unit 4, Prospect Precinct, Worksop – 10am-9pm
The opening times for pharmacies on Easter Monday, April 18 are as follows;
Boots, 46-48 Carolgate, Retford – 10am-4pm
Tesco Pharmacy, Gateford Road, Worksop – 9am-1pm
Worksop Pharmacy (Prospect), Unit 4, Prospect Precinct, Worksop – 10am-4pm.