Patient experience with GPs in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire improving

Patients' experience with GP practices in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire has improved over the past year, new survey figures suggest.

A health think tank said policy makers and GPs know more must still be done, especially for poorer areas that are ‘under-funded’ and ‘under-doctored’.

The Office for National Statistics' (ONS) most recent health insight survey carried out in March received responses from 616 people who tried to contact their GP in NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board recently.

Of them, 74.4 per cent said it was an overall "good" experience – an improvement from 66.6 per cent recorded in the first wave of the survey which started at the end of July 2024.

Meanwhile, the proportion of patients reporting an overall ‘poor’ experience fell from 17 per cent in the first survey to 13.9 per cent in the most recent one.

The rest said their experience was neither good nor poor.

Across England, 73.6 per cent of patients said their experience with their GP was good, and 10 per cent said it was poor.

It marked an improvement from seven months prior, when 67.4 per cent reported a good experience and 15 per cent a poor experience.

Health think tank the Nuffield Trust said the recent ONS data is ‘welcome news’.

Dr Becks Fisher, director of research and policy and a practising GP, said: "These are from a low baseline though, and policymakers, GPs and their teams will know that more needs to be done.

"This is particularly the case in poorer areas, which are relatively under-funded, under-doctored and where patient experience of general practice tends to be worse."

She added the public has been ‘deeply unhappy’ with GP services for several years.

She continued: "Our analysis of the 2024 British Social Attitudes survey showed overall satisfaction with general practice at an all-time low of just 31 per cent – down from 34 per cent the previous year.

"Dissatisfaction with access to general practice and the ease of getting an appointment play a big role in low overall NHS satisfaction.

"Improving people's experience of accessing general practice is a priority for government, who have put money and effort into improving various aspects of access – from the phone systems practices are using, to boosting the number of GPs."

The ONS data also shows 14.4 per cent of the 592 people who successfully contacted their GP a month prior to the recent survey, said it was ‘difficult’ – down from 19.2 per cent in the first study.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "These figures are encouraging and show how our Plan for Change is bringing back the family doctor and delivering improved services for patients."

They added the Government has hired more than 1,500 extra GPs and has already announced an extra £889m in funding for the sector.

They said: "But we know there is more to do.

"We will continue cutting red tape so family doctors spend less time filling in forms and more time caring for patients, and we’ve earmarked £100m to upgrade GP facilities across England - boosting productivity and allowing more appointments to be delivered."