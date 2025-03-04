Do not feed babies this popular topping 🍯

Babies from six months can eat pancakes safely according to Dr Deborah Lee from Dr Fox Online Pharmacy.

However, Dr Lee is warning parents not to give children under the age of one honey as a pancake topping.

Honey contains bacteria which could cause infant botulism which is a serious illness.

Doctors are warning parents against giving children under one this popular pancake topping this Pancake Day.

Honey, which is usually drizzled over pancakes is perfectly safe for us adults, but for young infants it can cause a serious illness called infant botulism, which can result in paralysis or even death.

Dr Deborah Lee from Dr Fox Online Pharmacy explains that it is completely safe for babies from six months to have pancakes, however parents should be worried about the toppings they use, with Dr Fox warning against giving babies this popular ingredient used as a pancake topping.

Honey is a popular pancake topping - but it shouldn't be given to children under one. | Pexels, Sydney Troxell

Why should you never give a baby honey?

Honey is a popular pancake topping, but it should not be given to children under the age of one due to the risk of infant botulism. Dr Lee explains: "Honey should not be given to children under the age of one as bacteria in honey can cause infant botulism.”

According to the NHS, honey contains a bacteria that can produce toxins in a baby’s intestines, this bacteria is harmless to older children and adults as the body develops defences against them as we age, however for children under one, there is a risk of developing infant botulism.

Botulism is a rare, but life-threating condition caused by toxins produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria. These toxins attack the nervous system and can cause paralysis. Most people will make a full recovery, however it is fatal in 5 to 10% of cases.

Botulism cases are rare in the UK, treatment will include injections of special antitoxins or antibodies to fight the toxins, or supporting the body’s functions, such as breathing until you get better, however treatment will not reverse paralysis, but will stop it from progressing.

To prevent infant botulism the NHS recommends that parents do not give honey to children under the age of one.

What are the symptoms of infant botulism?

The time it takes to develop symptoms can vary from a few hours to several days after exposure to the bacteria and its toxins. Without treatment, botulism eventually causes paralysis that spreads down the body from the head to the legs.

The Center for Disease Control explain the following symptoms for infant botulism can include:

Constipation

Poor feeding

Ptosis (drooping eyelid)

Sluggish pupils

Flattened facial expression

Diminished suck and gag reflexes

Weak and altered cry

Respiratory difficulty and possibly respiratory arrest

Babies may also have a weak cry, find it difficult to feed, and have a floppy head, neck and limbs.

Botulism is a serious illness, if you suspect your child may have infant botulism it’s important to take them to the nearest accident and emergency centre for assessment or call 999.

You can find out more about foods to avoid giving babies and young children at NHS.UK.