Over 65s encouraged to get shingles and pneumococcal vaccines

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) is encouraging those aged 65 and over to get their shingles and pneumococcal vaccines when offered, echoing the ongoing campaign by the NHS and colleagues within NHS South Yorkshire.

This forms part of a broader programme of winter vaccinations for flu, COVID-19 and RSV that has been rolled out in recent months.

While the colder months are now giving way to spring, viruses continue to circulate, and it remains important to take up any vaccinations you’re eligible for.

Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself and others, significantly reducing the risk of severe illness and hospitalisation.

Pneumococcal bacteria spread through coughing and sneezing and can lead to life-threatening infections such as meningitis, pneumonia and sepsis. The pneumococcal vaccine is offered to those most at risk, including babies and adults aged 65 and over.

Shingles is caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus and leads to a painful rash and blisters. While it can affect anyone, older people are more likely to suffer serious complications. The shingles vaccine is offered to adults turning 65, those aged 70 to 79, and individuals aged 50 or over with severely weakened immune systems.

Dr Nick Mallaband, Acting Executive Medical Director at DBTH, said: “We’re fully behind the call for eligible adults to take up their pneumococcal and shingles vaccinations.

"These are quick, simple interventions that can prevent serious illness and help reduce pressures across the health system – something that’s a clear priority for us and our colleagues within NHS South Yorkshire this spring.”

Dr David Crichton, Chief Medical Officer of NHS South Yorkshire said: “Receiving the pneumococcal and shingles vaccines can help protect yourself from a potentially serious illness, especially for people over the age of 65.

“Make sure to get your vaccines and give yourself the best chance to avoid needing treatment for these illnesses.”

Receiving the vaccines as soon as they are offered to you is your best way of protecting yourself and others this winter.

You can find more information on the shingles vaccine: www.nhs.uk/vaccinations/shingles-vaccine/

You can find more information on the pneumococcal: www.nhs.uk/vaccinations/pneumococcal-vaccine/