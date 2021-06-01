One of busiest days for Bassetlaw Hospital A&E 'on record' as hundreds descend on Bank Holiday Monday for treatment

Bassetlaw Hospital

Around 200 patients, many presenting with minor injuries, attended the Emergency Department yesterday (Monday, May 31) as the temperature in Worksop shot up to a scorching 22C.

A spokesperson said: “A huge well done to the team for their efforts and a reminder to our communities to only use this service if it is an emergency.

"Please think of NHS 111, your local practice, your local pharmacy and other services.”

It is thought that the increase in patients is a result of one of the first really sunny and hot days for some time, mixed with the fact that many coronavirus restrictions eased on May 18.

A spokesperson added: “Covid-19 admissions have stayed largely static.”