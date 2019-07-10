Nursing ‘bank’ scheme at Worksop hospital helps to win national award

Innovative ways of working at Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop, which helped to save the NHS £1.72 million, have won a national award.

The ideas were the brainchild of the South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Integrated Care System (ICS), which brought together all the trusts that operate the hospitals within the area.

As a result, nursing support for frontline care at hospitals was improved, especially at times of pressure. A ‘bank’ of nurses and healthcare assistants, who were available for additional work, was created, and shifts were made available to them duting busy periods.

The scheme has now won a category at the Healthcare People Management Awards, which reward outstanding work in human resource management.

Ben Chico, of the ICS, said: “Working together to tackle challenges is a key priority, and this scheme has shown there are a lot of benefits to be had through collaboration.

“The financial savings we have made have been directly reinvested into local healthcare, allowing an extra 87,000 hours of support.”

Karen Barnard, of the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust, which runs the Worksop hospital, also praised the scheme.