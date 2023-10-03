Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The awards celebrate BME staff and networks across British health and social care, who are making significant improvements in BME career development support and forging better healthcare initiatives for their communities.

Danielle Haddon, clinical lead speech and language therapist, won the Clinician Allied Health Professionals (AHP) Champion Award for her work on the Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s AHP race diversity group.

She said: “I am so proud to win this award and really proud of the group.

Danielle Haddon has won an award at this year's BAME Health and Care Awards.

"It aims to raise awareness and learn from AHP diversity issues and experiences which impact on AHP service delivery, quality, staff experience, staff development, and retention.

"It also supports the agenda of widening participation and interest in AHP careers from different BME backgrounds.

“I am very passionate about language and communication needs within our client groups, but also in raising and developing the awareness of the contribution and impact AHPs make across our populations and diverse workforce.

"The group does really important work and we’re delighted to see it recognised nationally.

"Special thanks to Dr Della Money and Suzanne Avington, associate directors of AHPs, for their allyship and leadership.”

Ifti Majid, chief executive at Nottinghamshire Healthcare, added: “Huge congratulations to Danielle.

"As an organisation we are committed to a culture of diversity, fairness and equality.

“Danielle has worked exceptionally hard to create a group that promotes and develops inclusion and celebrates diversity and allyship.