Nominate your local hospital heroes for Star Awards

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) is making preparations to hold its annual staff awards ceremony, thanking local healthcare heroes for their hard work and dedication throughout the past 12 months

Each year, the trust hosts the Star Awards supported by local businesses and enterprises who sponsor award categories.

This gives organisations an opportunity to support their local hospitals, and the health professionals who look after people int their greatest time of need.

Suzy Brain-England OBE, chairman of the trust board, said: “These awards are one of our most important events of the year.

"We know that our staff make outstanding contributions to healthcare every day and this is our opportunity to get together and celebrate these achievements so they know their efforts have not gone unnoticed.

“Each time I attend the ceremony I am inspired by the remarkable stories of how members of Team DBTH have gone that extra mile to show they care about our patients, about their colleagues and about the people of Doncaster and Bassetlaw.”

Nominations for the awards are open now and anyone can nominate a member of the team who they think deserves recognition. If you have visited Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital or Montagu Hospital in the last year and came across someone exceptional who went above and beyond to make your experience better, consider nominating them for an award before the deadline of June 26.

This year’s event will take place on September 19 at the Doncaster Dome, hosted by BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration OBE.

Sponsorship packages start from just £500 and are bundled with advertisement opportunities to the trust’s more than 6,600 staff and 16,000 members, as well as free tickets to the catered event.

If you, or your organisation are interested in sponsoring the ceremony, please call 01302 644244 for a sponsorship brochure or click here.